McDonald's Sprite Was Just Honored In A Unique Way

The taste of McDonald's Sprite has been described in countless creative ways. According to a press release from the chain, customers have referred to it as crispy, crunchy, electric, and also static. Going off that last adjective, McDonald's worked with TisaKorean to produce a track dedicated to McDonald's Sprite called "Static" featuring — what else — static sounds. The song was released on TikTok and Instagram, while McDonald's also posted a YouTube video sampling "Static."

In McDonald's press release, TisKorean reveals, "My go-to drink at McDonald's has always been Sprite — it gives you that electrifying taste that reminds you of static." McDonald's also encouraged any other fans of its Sprite to share videos using "Static" on Instagram or TikTok using #McDonaldsStaticSprite. If McDonald's is betting on social media traction for this campaign, then TisaKorean might not be a bad choice to back it. According to Pitchfork, the rapper is "a key figure in soundtracking the Texas dance-rap boom," and his entertaining dance videos (often in parking lots) have earned him over 500,000 followers on TikTok.

Only time will tell if TisaKorean's music collab will have McDonald's dancing all the way to the bank. But some TikTok commenters have responded in promising ways. User Jack remarked, "Only add I can get behind, gettin McDonald's tn just cuz of this" while Keonicon referred to "Static" as the "best ad I've ever seen."