Recycled Chipotle Napkins May Be The Next Fashion Statement

In this world of highly disposable fashion, it stands to reason that someone should invent a garment made from upcycled materials.

Forbes reported that back "in 1930, the average American woman owned nine outfits." Today, she has more than three times that number. Since the '80s, the emergence of what is known as "fast fashion" has meant that people have easy access to cheap, mass-produced clothing from chain stores. The result today is masses of discarded clothing that has been worn an average of seven times (via The Wall Street Journal).

Back in 2010, French artist Christian Boltanski created an art installation in New York titled "No Man's Land." It featured 30 tons of trashed clothing heaped in a pile. While the clothing was meant to be a symbolic representation of bodies in life and death, the display was an eye-opener at the waste created by the bulk fashion industry.

While clothing made from Chipotle napkins may not be the answer to this environmental issue in the long run, it certainly might give people some ideas about the future of fashion.