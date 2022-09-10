How To Keep Your Sweet Potato Casserole From Getting Too Sweet

Whether it's Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or a random day in April, the perfect sweet potato casserole recipe can hit all of the right marks: sticky, bronzed marshmallows, delightfully nutty toppings, and nutrient-rich sweet potatoes.

In some instances, though, the side dish's flavor profile can skew a bit too saccharine, especially when it's eaten in conjunction with savory items such as roasted turkey and gravy. Sweet potatoes are already naturally sweet, and common ingredients such as maple syrup, brown sugar, sweetened condensed milk, candied nuts, and marshmallows can take this side dish into dessert territory.

Don't fret, though — there are a host of ways to amp up the savory taste and dial down the sweetness, if that's what you're going for. Mashed asked Chef Mike Anderson of the Restoration Hotel's The Watch: Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits in Charleston, South Carolina, for his take on avoiding a sweet potato casserole that's too sweet.