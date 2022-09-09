Mashed Survey: The Absolute Worst Thing To Order At A Steakhouse

If a place is called a "steakhouse," you'd probably expect that it's known for one thing: steak. Whether it's a chain like LongHorn Steakhouse or your local steakhouse, you know that when you go to one of these places, you'll be able to order a big, juicy hunk of meat. Of course, these places don't just serve steak, but also a wide selection of other meats and sides to accompany your sirloin or prime rib.

Texas Roadhouse, for example, is well-known for its famous yeast rolls and honey butter. Outsider reports that the rolls are so beloved that there's even a "roll challenge" to see how many of the rolls can be eaten in a certain amount of time. Thrillist raved about the selection of sides you can get at a steakhouse, ranging from overloaded baked potatoes stuffed with bacon and cheese to mac and cheese to onion rings, proclaiming that the sides that accompany your hunk of steer are the "unsung heroes" of your dinner.

But for as many delicious steaks, sides, and free bread these places offer you, there are some things that some people would recommend that you should never order at a steakhouse. Mashed polled 599 people to find out just what you shouldn't order the next time you're on a big night out. The answer, some may say, isn't too surprising.