Rachael Ray Is Celebrating A Major First In Her 17th Season

Rachael Ray is one of those celebrity cooks that people either love or hate. Despite a poll showing that more than 40% of respondents said Ray can't cook (via BuzzFeed) and the fact that she's been dissed by celebrity chefs such as Anthony Bourdain and Emeril Lagasse, Ray has a loyal fanbase and a wildly successful career that spans over 20 years.

According to Food Network, the celebrity chef has hosted numerous shows, including "Rachael's Vacation" and Daytime Emmy-winning "30-Minute Meals." In addition, she has many cookbooks to her name, inclusive of one based on the "30-Minute Meals" TV show.

Viewers have heaped praise on Ray over the years. One seemingly dedicated fan on IMDb, blanbrn, described "The Rachael Ray Show" as "so lovable and fun it's a downright joy to watch!" User hs407 said Ra is "fun, sweet, fresh, and such a joy to watch." Another added that "she comes across as very natural, and willing to laugh at herself."

Most episodes are filmed in a studio with a live audience with the exception of filming during the pandemic which was done in her home in the Adirondack Mountains. The star appeared to love the concept of bringing a touch of home to viewers so much that she then had her New York studio converted to have more of a home-like feel (via ET). Perhaps that's why she's now sharing a new home with her viewers for the premiere of Season 17 of "The Rachael Ray Show."