Rachael Ray Is Celebrating A Major First In Her 17th Season
Rachael Ray is one of those celebrity cooks that people either love or hate. Despite a poll showing that more than 40% of respondents said Ray can't cook (via BuzzFeed) and the fact that she's been dissed by celebrity chefs such as Anthony Bourdain and Emeril Lagasse, Ray has a loyal fanbase and a wildly successful career that spans over 20 years.
According to Food Network, the celebrity chef has hosted numerous shows, including "Rachael's Vacation" and Daytime Emmy-winning "30-Minute Meals." In addition, she has many cookbooks to her name, inclusive of one based on the "30-Minute Meals" TV show.
Viewers have heaped praise on Ray over the years. One seemingly dedicated fan on IMDb, blanbrn, described "The Rachael Ray Show" as "so lovable and fun it's a downright joy to watch!" User hs407 said Ra is "fun, sweet, fresh, and such a joy to watch." Another added that "she comes across as very natural, and willing to laugh at herself."
Most episodes are filmed in a studio with a live audience with the exception of filming during the pandemic which was done in her home in the Adirondack Mountains. The star appeared to love the concept of bringing a touch of home to viewers so much that she then had her New York studio converted to have more of a home-like feel (via ET). Perhaps that's why she's now sharing a new home with her viewers for the premiere of Season 17 of "The Rachael Ray Show."
Rachael Ray will give you a tour of her Italian home
Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano will take viewers on a tour of their house in Tuscany which includes highlights from some of the surrounding towns. As Ray explained in a video (via "The Rachael Ray Show" website), the house was created on land that had a couple of stables but no running water or electricity. "It was filled with carcasses and pine needles and debris and dirt," she recalled. Her husband called it "a pile of rubble." But they converted that area into a"dream home."
While Rachael and John were born and raised in the U.S., they both have an Italian background. In her magazine, "Rachael Ray in Season," she says, "My mother's family and both of John's parents' families hail from there. My husband and I got married there. And three years ago, I achieved my life's goal of buying a property there, in Tuscany" (via People).
The star grew up hearing her grandfather speak about the beauty of Italy and it was these stories about the Mediterranean country that inspired her dream. The conversion and construction of the house were documented on A&E Network's show "Rachael Ray's Dream Home." Now the finished house will be part of the two-day premiere which begins on September 12.