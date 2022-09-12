Twitter Is Outraged Over A 9/11-Themed Restaurant Menu

There are some things you may be able to joke about after a few years have passed, but the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedies are likely never going to be one of them. It's the day that took nearly 3,000 lives as planes hijacked by the terrorist group al Qaeda crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington D.C. (per History). A final plane was taken back over by passengers and dove into a nearby field in Philadelphia, as people aboard the aircraft had the chance to see the news before takeoff and wanted to prevent further heartbreak. Unfortunately, none of the good Samaritans survived.

Yesterday was the 21st anniversary of the dreaded day, one that many Americans (and people from all over the world) mourn annually. Due to this, it was hard for Twitter users to grasp what the intentions were when the Clubhouse restaurant at Aquia Harbour in Stafford, Virginia served a Patriot Day 2022 menu Sunday, per People. This is especially true when considering the Virginia restaurant's proximity to the Pentagon attack. Although it has since been deleted, the internet was definitely in a tizzy when the restaurant posted the menu online.