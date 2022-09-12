Mashed's Exclusive Survey Reveals The Fast Food Restaurant With The Best Grilled Chicken

Many fast food chains have added a grilled chicken option to their menu, likely due to a rise in health-conscious eaters (per Fast Food Menu Prices). According to Wesley Enhanced Living, grilled chicken is relatively low in fat and calories and has a quicker cook time than the fried variety. Moisture loss is minimal in the cooking process, meaning the chicken remains packed with vitamins and other nutritious aspects.

Certain types of grilled chicken can also be a suitable choice for gluten-free diners. Per Statista, 3.1 million Americans now nix gluten from their meals. Though the number of people enjoying a gluten-free diet without a celiac disease diagnosis is quite high, it's becoming noticeable that some are simply intolerant or sensitive to wheat and grains.

The important question, though, is that of taste. Do any of the grilled chicken options live up to the standard of fried chicken offerings? And if so, what establishment does it the best? To answer at least the latter question, Mashed recently conducted a survey to see what our readers think.