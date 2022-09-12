TikTok Is Horrified By What A Subway Customer Allegedly Found In Her Sandwich

Unfortunately, over time, customers have found some pretty gross things in their fast food orders. There was the New York man who said he found a bloody bandage on his pizza from Pizza Hut (via Times Union) and the McDonald's customer from Tennessee who claimed to find a nail in his biscuit (per The Tennessean).

Sandwich giant Subway has also been subject to food mishaps, such as when, according to Kiss FM 102.5, a woman said she found a tooth in the bread of her sub, or in 2015, when an Oregon man found a dead mouse in his Italian sandwich amongst the spinach (via ABC). Following the latter incident, Subway issued a statement reading in part, "as soon as the customer alerted the owner what happened, they were immediately given a full refund and an investigation was launched." This investigation involved throwing away the restaurant's remaining food and working with the health department, according to ABC.

Recently, however, a Subway customer posted a video on TikTok alleging that she found a super gross item on her sandwich wrapper.