There May Be Some New M&M's On The Way This Winter

M&M's have been around since 1941 in the U.S. and since 2003, have been enjoyed in over 100 countries worldwide. It seems people can't get enough of the tiny candy's crispy shell and smooth chocolate center. Besides that, you'd recognize the M&M's cartoon characters of Red and Yellow anywhere. And if you've ever been to Times Square, you might be familiar with the very much larger-than-life LED M&M's display over its three-level candy store.

The company also has quite a history. They declared themselves as the candy of the new millennium – since mm is the Roman numeral for 2000 — and even made it to space as the first candy to be given to astronauts on the STS-3 in 1982. Over the years, we've seen plenty of flavor variations such as White Cheesecake, Orange Vanilla Cream, and White Chocolate Snowballs. Some flavors come and go and some stick around and become a seasonal hit. Take Crunchy Espresso M&M's for instance, which was popular enough that some fans created a Change.org petition in an attempt to prompt the people at Mars — the company that owns the candy brand — to bring it back. Mars' new candy flavor is being released for the winter season, and once you see the packaging, it makes perfect sense.