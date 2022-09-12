Chick-Fil-A Is Finally Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich

When it comes to fast-food restaurants, you're either a person who gets the same thing every time or someone who tries something new and takes advantage of temporary offers. If you are the latter, you like to live life on the edge and explore your options. But when it comes to limited-time items, we can get attached just to get our hearts broken when the item goes away. You sometimes then try copycat recipes to make at home in hopes of reliving the experience.

Just look at some of the discontinued Chick-fil-A items we desperately miss. The Chicken Salad sandwich went away in 2017 to make space "for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu" (via Today). And the short-lived Chicken Quesadilla ended up on the long list of discontinued items because it "took too long to cook," according to The Chicken Wire.

However, sometimes fans get lucky, and places like Chick-fil-A bring back old items that have disappeared from the menu. Whether it's for seasonal reasons or just because the customers love it so much, some limited-time-only items get released more than once. And for those who like to spice up their sandwiches, Chick-fil-A is bringing back a discontinued fan-favorite item that will add some extra warmth to the fall season.