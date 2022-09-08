Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Another restaurant embracing the fall is Shake Shack. The brand tweeted that it's releasing not one, but three limited-time flavors: an Apple Cider Donut Shake, a Pumpkin Patch Shake, and a Choco Salted Toffee Shake. These particular eateries aren't strangers to offering new flavors in the fall; however, Chick-fil-A certainly is, and it just revealed its first new milkshake in four years (per a press release).
Hint: it's not pumpkin
From September 12 to November 12, Chick-fil-A will be serving its new Autumn Spice Milkshake, per PR Newswire. It's made of handspun vanilla ice cream with cinnamon and brown sugar cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The decision to release the milkshake this year comes after a test run in Salt Lake City in October 2021 created an "overwhelming amount of positive feedback," according to director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage. According to a press release, the famed fast food restaurant has been quiet when it comes to milkshakes lately. "It's been four years since we've introduced a new milkshake flavor to our customers," Chick-fil-A menu development team's Beth Hefner said.
One Redditor, it seems, just couldn't wait to find out what people thought of the new milkshake. "Has anyone had it and what is your opinion on the taste?" they wrote. One comment read, "I tried it yesterday and it was much better than I expected." They also described it as "smooth" and "delicious." Another Redditor, however, didn't feel the same. "Not the worst thing ever but I wouldn't order it again," they wrote. It looks like OP will just have to try it themselves.