Jennifer Garner's Pretend Cooking Show Has Instagram Raining Hearts
Millennials are likely familiar with the 2004 rom-com "13 Going on 30" starring Jennifer Garner, but, for folks who fall outside of Gen Y, we'll give a brief synopsis. Per IMDb, the movie begins with Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen) celebrating her 13th birthday. Though after a humiliating experience at her party, she wishes she could skip ahead in life to when she is 30 years old. The next morning, our protagonist, now portrayed by Garner, awakens to the shocking realization her wish had come true. However, her excitement quickly fades when she discovers the adult life she so badly desired isn't at all what she imagined.
The story makes for a classic, feel-good flick, though as one reviewer pointed out, it was also able to accurately portray the "carefree, innocent and nostalgic childhood" many adults long to revisit as they grow old. The familiar feeling is even addressed at one point in the film when 30-year-old Rink sits down to her favorite childhood breakfast of sun-shaped, smiley-face pancakes and asks her mother, "Do you ever wish you could go back? Like to another time?" (via YouTube).
Recently, Garner found herself figuratively going back to another time with nostalgic food. During the latest installment of her Instagram series "Pretend Cooking Show," the actor demonstrated how to make an "updated" version of a childhood snack that got her, as well as many of her followers, in their feels.
Relive your childhood years with Jennifer Garner's updated cinnamon toast
Jennifer Garner's bagel recipe may have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, but her take on another breakfast fave seems to have hit the mark. After seeing a recipe for cinnamon toast on The New York Times Cooking's Instagram page, the "Alias" actor was apparently inspired to re-create the classic dish for her "Pretend Cooking Show" series on Instagram. "This perfect updated cinnamon toast makes for an indulgent Sunday morning or after school snack – and will give you instant mom Hero Status," Garner captioned a video in which she demonstrated how to make the flavorful treat on the stove.
As with her beloved 2004 rom-com, Garner's recipe post had many of her followers reminiscing about their younger years. "Oh my gosh...I was only allowed to have cinnamon toast as a kid when I was really sick and I loved it!!! So nostalgic for me, Jen," one Instagrammer commented. "This was our favorite snack after school," user @nana.dd shared. Heart emojis fell like autumn rain. The dish even brought up some memories for Garner herself, who tagged a pal in the caption to let her know the recipe "reminds me of our little girl sleepovers."
While this updated cinnamon toast may not have the ability to transport you through time à la Garner's character in "13 Going on 30," it certainly seems like it will have you feeling like a kid again after taking a bite.