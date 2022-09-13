Jennifer Garner's Pretend Cooking Show Has Instagram Raining Hearts

Millennials are likely familiar with the 2004 rom-com "13 Going on 30" starring Jennifer Garner, but, for folks who fall outside of Gen Y, we'll give a brief synopsis. Per IMDb, the movie begins with Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen) celebrating her 13th birthday. Though after a humiliating experience at her party, she wishes she could skip ahead in life to when she is 30 years old. The next morning, our protagonist, now portrayed by Garner, awakens to the shocking realization her wish had come true. However, her excitement quickly fades when she discovers the adult life she so badly desired isn't at all what she imagined.

The story makes for a classic, feel-good flick, though as one reviewer pointed out, it was also able to accurately portray the "carefree, innocent and nostalgic childhood" many adults long to revisit as they grow old. The familiar feeling is even addressed at one point in the film when 30-year-old Rink sits down to her favorite childhood breakfast of sun-shaped, smiley-face pancakes and asks her mother, "Do you ever wish you could go back? Like to another time?" (via YouTube).

Recently, Garner found herself figuratively going back to another time with nostalgic food. During the latest installment of her Instagram series "Pretend Cooking Show," the actor demonstrated how to make an "updated" version of a childhood snack that got her, as well as many of her followers, in their feels.