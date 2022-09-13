A Study Revealed How Ultra-Processed Foods Are Linked To Cancer

In the United States, it is estimated that over 600,000 deaths will be the result of cancer in 2022, in addition to the nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases that will be diagnosed, according to the American Cancer Society. In 2020, cancer was the second leading cause of death for Americans, trailing only heart disease (per the CDC).

The most common forms in 2022 are breast cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer (via the National Cancer Institute). There are conscious health decisions you can make to reduce your risk of developing certain types. Choosing not to smoke or quitting outright can lower your chances of contracting or dying from lung cancer, per Johns Hopkins Medicine. Lifestyle changes like being physically active, limiting your alcohol intake, and maintaining a healthy weight can help decrease your risk of breast cancer (via Mayo Clinic).

Now, a study published in August 2022 has linked ultra-processed foods with a higher prevalence of colorectal cancer in men. This serves as yet another reminder that managing what we eat and limiting, or even eliminating, some foods from our diet is important, especially when factoring in one's health, family history, and other potential risks.