What Queen Elizabeth's Death Means For The 100 Official Royal Food Brands

As a nation mourns the loss of a monarch, many changes are occurring throughout the United Kingdom and its commonwealths. While King Charles III has assumed the throne, Queen Elizabeth II's legacy will remain far longer than her 70 years of reign. But many changes will need to be made as people get used to saying phrases like "God save the king." For many royal food brands, that coveted stamp of approval may be in jeopardy.

Over the years, many people have longed to get a taste of the Queen's favorite foods. From sipping her preferred cocktail (gin and Dubonnet) or enjoying a particular tea, there has been a hunger for that royal connection. Even though few people have actually had a marmalade sandwich with her Majesty, enjoying a particular brand with a royal stamp of approval brought a taste of the Queen's household to the common folk.

According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association, the Royal Warrant denotes that the brand provides products or services to the royal household. In addition, the designation allows these companies to "use the Royal Arms in connection with their business." For up to a five-year period, the awarded company may use symbolism on its labels correlating its products with the monarchy. Now that the granting monarch has passed, those royal-approved goods and services are in a state of flux.