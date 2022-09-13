What Queen Elizabeth's Death Means For The 100 Official Royal Food Brands
As a nation mourns the loss of a monarch, many changes are occurring throughout the United Kingdom and its commonwealths. While King Charles III has assumed the throne, Queen Elizabeth II's legacy will remain far longer than her 70 years of reign. But many changes will need to be made as people get used to saying phrases like "God save the king." For many royal food brands, that coveted stamp of approval may be in jeopardy.
Over the years, many people have longed to get a taste of the Queen's favorite foods. From sipping her preferred cocktail (gin and Dubonnet) or enjoying a particular tea, there has been a hunger for that royal connection. Even though few people have actually had a marmalade sandwich with her Majesty, enjoying a particular brand with a royal stamp of approval brought a taste of the Queen's household to the common folk.
According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association, the Royal Warrant denotes that the brand provides products or services to the royal household. In addition, the designation allows these companies to "use the Royal Arms in connection with their business." For up to a five-year period, the awarded company may use symbolism on its labels correlating its products with the monarchy. Now that the granting monarch has passed, those royal-approved goods and services are in a state of flux.
Could famous food brands lose their royal stamp of approval?
While Queen Elizabeth II's passing has many people mourning, the new reign of King Charles III is already ushering in many changes. From royal tender to the royal monogram, the ascension of a new monarch is more than just putting a new face on the throne. Food brands who have been using the Royal Warrant, or royal stamp of approval, will require not only a new application but also a reprinting of their product labels.
As discussed by The Grocer, approximately 100 food and drink brands will have their Royal Warrants voided now that Queen Elizabeth II has died. Per the Royal Warrant Holders Association, those decrees were issued by the monarch and upon her passing are invalid. But, the Royal Warrant Holders Association states that "the company or individual may continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years, provided there is no significant change within the company concerned," so there may still be hope for current Warrant holders. The RWHA adds that the seals of approval will be looked over by The Royal Household "upon a change of the reigning Sovereign."
For now, companies like Heinz, Coca-Cola, and Cadbury can continue to use the royal seal on their packaging. It remains to be seen if the current list of brands will retain their approval pending new issuances. Whether royal loyalists keep that bottle of Pimm's for posterity remains to be seen. After all, another British queen might not appear for more than another 70 years.