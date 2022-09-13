The Absurdly High-Class Diet The Queen's Dogs Followed

If you're a pet owner, you probably regard your furry friend as a member of the family. Therefore, you want to feed them the highest quality food you can manage. For dogs specifically, a good diet is made up of meat, grains, fruits, and vegetables, according to American Kennel Club. It's also important to address breed requirements and buy food suitable for your dog's life stage. If you're a pet owner that likes to know exactly what's in your puppy's food, the key is in the wording of the ingredients. If the bag says "beef," the food must contain 70% beef, but if it says "beef dinner" or another variation, it only has to be composed of 10% beef. Additionally, the term "with beef" can be used if the product contains at least 3% of the ingredient.

Many dog parents can't help themselves from feeding their pooch a bit of table food. Luckily, there are plenty of "human" foods that are suitable for pups. According to AvoDerm, foods such as peanut butter, cheese, apples, bananas, peas, popcorn, and many other treats are a great way to break up the monotony of your dog's diet. Queen Elizabeth II did a great job at keeping her corgis' food interesting by switching it up day by day, per Hello Magazine.