The Absurdly High-Class Diet The Queen's Dogs Followed
If you're a pet owner, you probably regard your furry friend as a member of the family. Therefore, you want to feed them the highest quality food you can manage. For dogs specifically, a good diet is made up of meat, grains, fruits, and vegetables, according to American Kennel Club. It's also important to address breed requirements and buy food suitable for your dog's life stage. If you're a pet owner that likes to know exactly what's in your puppy's food, the key is in the wording of the ingredients. If the bag says "beef," the food must contain 70% beef, but if it says "beef dinner" or another variation, it only has to be composed of 10% beef. Additionally, the term "with beef" can be used if the product contains at least 3% of the ingredient.
Many dog parents can't help themselves from feeding their pooch a bit of table food. Luckily, there are plenty of "human" foods that are suitable for pups. According to AvoDerm, foods such as peanut butter, cheese, apples, bananas, peas, popcorn, and many other treats are a great way to break up the monotony of your dog's diet. Queen Elizabeth II did a great job at keeping her corgis' food interesting by switching it up day by day, per Hello Magazine.
They don't eat dry kibble
If one thing's for sure, the Queen definitely loved her corgis — she had 30 in her lifetime, according to VOA. With a love this deep, it's probably no surprise that the Queen was picky about what her dogs ate. Former Royal Chef Darren McGrady told Hello Magazine that dry kibble was completely off the table for the pups. He revealed that every week, the kitchen would get a menu specifically for the dogs. "One day it would be beef, the next day chicken, the next day lamb, the next day rabbit and it alternated through those days," he explained. "The beef would come in, we would cook it, dice it into really fine pieces and then we did same with the chicken. We'd poach them, and again chop them really, really small to make sure there were no bones so the dogs wouldn't choke."
Robert Lacey, a royal historian and author of "Majesty: Elizabeth II and the House of Windsor," told VOA that many are wondering if the monarch's furry friends will be attending her funeral. "The queen's best friends were corgis, these short-legged, ill-tempered beasts with a yap that doesn't appeal to many people in Britain but was absolutely crucial to the Queen," he said. After her passing on September 8, the dogs moved in with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife.