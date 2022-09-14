Founder Lee Schrager On This Year's New York City Wine & Food Festival - Exclusive Interview

What would you say is the purpose of this event?

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness for our charity partner, which is God's Love We Deliver. The fact that we raise money for them is the cherry on the sundae. We're here to raise money for a great charity, make people aware of it, let them know they can support it, let them know they can volunteer, and raise some funds so that they can continue delivering nutritionally balanced meals to the New York community.

Along those lines, can you talk about the philanthropic legacy of the festival and how you're carrying that on this year?

The festival's always been a not-for-profit 501(c)(3). We started, initially, as a benefit for No Kid Hungry. Then we expanded from No Kid Hungry to the Food Bank for New York City, which I was a board member of. And now, 15 years later, we're moving forward with a new partner that we can bring things to and help raise awareness and money [for]. [We're] spreading the love around.

Is this the first year that the festival is partnering with God's Love We Deliver?

Second year.

And chef Amanda Freitag is a major partner with that organization.

Absolutely. Amanda's doing a dinner over at God's Love in their beautiful dining room. We're using that venue to showcase the best of everything.

Outside of that philanthropic legacy, how would you say the New York City Food & Wine Festival impacts the culinary industry? Because it does bring together some of the biggest game changers in the industry.

That's how we impact it. We bring people to the city on a beautiful weekend in October. We raise awareness, not just for the Michelin white-glove restaurants, or the Food Network or Cooking Channel talent, but for the mom-and-pop bodega. We try to be inclusive and make sure that everyone gets promoted. Whether it's a small restaurant you've never heard of doing a taco at an event or doing an arepa, [or it's] the greatest chefs in the world serving a white-glove dinner, it's important that we showcase everyone.

Do you think that there is a lot of benefit and impact for the industry outside of New York City itself?

I do; I think so. I think anything that brings people together in a safe environment that's promoting comfortable and responsible eating and drinking is good for the industry and good to help the industry get back on its feet.