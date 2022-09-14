Instagram Is Raving About Trader Joes' New Pumpkin Gnocchi

The changing of the seasons is a magical time, particularly for Trader Joe's shoppers. Even though it still feels like summer outside, the store's shelves are full of returning seasonal fall favorites, as well as new products making their TJ's debut. Customers loyal to the grocery chain are already lining up to fill their carts with autumn necessities.

Earlier this month, Trader Joe's announced the comeback of an exciting fall item, bringing back its organic cashew yogurt flavored with pumpkin spice. Around eight dozen other seasonal standbys have also recently arrived on the scene, like caramel apple mochi ice cream, gluten-free pumpkin streusel muffins, and even a new festive hand soap, according to the Trader Joe's website.

Just when you thought the popular grocery store couldn't possibly infuse any more items with the classic flavors of fall, you were wrong. Yet another new product release has TJ's shoppers brainstorming recipes on Instagram, imagining fall-themed dinners starring their favorite orange gourd: the pumpkin.