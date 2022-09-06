Trader Joe's Announced The Comeback Of An Exciting Fall Item

How to supplement one's favorite fall breakfast of a pumpkin spice latte served with a slice of pumpkin bread? Try boosting the meal with some of Trader Joe's returning Organic Pumpkin Spice Creamy Cashew Cultured Yogurt Alternative. It's made with a bit of coconut cream for an extra-rich mouthfeel, and though it's pasteurized for food safety reasons, live and active probiotics are added after pasteurization has taken place so that this dairy-free alternative still has the same gut-health benefits as traditional yogurt. Unlike Trader Joe's original cashew yogurt alternative, the pumpkin spice flavor is sweetened with cane sugar.

When Instagram account @TraderJoesList announced the arrival of the new product, their fans sounded excited. Two people said that they had already purchased the pumpkin spice cashew yogurt alternative, while others said they were interested. "Can't wait to try it," wrote one; "I love the blueberry and strawberry versions." Another excited fan hungrily replied, "I'll take it in the whole tub size too thanks." Trader Joe's lists the yogurt alternative as "seasonal" on its website, so there's no telling how long this autumnal treat will remain in stores.

One thing to keep in mind? Some tasters are split on whether or not this is a good buy. On one Trader Joe's review website, it only scored a three out of 10 rating, with some commenters agreeing with the negative review, and others saying they actually really liked the pumpkin spice yogurt alternative.