Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out

Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.

Despite margarine's many failed attempts to dethrone the cow's milk king, America's love affair with butter appears to be growing stronger with time. According to Statista, the nation's per capita consumption has grown fairly steadily in recent decades, rising from 4.5 pounds in 2001 to a hefty 6.3 in 2020. If you think that's a lot of butter, further stats reveal that New Zealand is the world's largest consumer of butter, with its citizens eating an average of over 14 pounds of the stuff every year. Clearly, there is something about this dairy spread that appeals to the human palate, but that doesn't stop people from adding other flavors to it as well.

Whether you prefer to dip lobster meat in melted garlic butter, toss pasta with lemony herb butter, or spread brown sugary cinnamon butter onto toast, the ingredient seems to compliment all dishes, from savory to sweet and everything in between. This butter-goes-with-everything mindset may explain the fervor over two new flavored butter spreads that recently hit the shelves at Aldi.