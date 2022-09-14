Subway Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite Sauce - Exclusive Survey

It used to be that sandwich dressings were limited to the classics: mayo, mustard, and occasionally ranch dressing. These days, however, customers want options, a fact that Subway is capitalizing on in the extreme.

Although added flavor is a main reason many people enjoy a good sandwich spread, it's not the only purpose. The moisture of the spread helps hold the sandwich together, and the sauce keeps the bread from getting soggy when stored in lunchboxes and such, says the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. And Ree Drummond says that in terms of which part of a sandwich is the most important, "what you spread on the bread is right up there at the top" because it makes the texture and flavor more enjoyable.

While some people like the spread applied directly to the interior of the sandwich, others prefer it used as a dip, as is the case with au jus sauce, which is typically served in a ramekin as part of a French dip sandwich. Either way, there's no denying that a well-placed sauce makes the sandwich experience more enjoyable, a truth Subway is riding all the way to the bank.