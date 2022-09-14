Mtn Dew's New Energy Drink Will Have Fans Seeing Red — Literally

There are many options besides coffee if you need a bit of caffeine for an energy boost. For example, yerba mate packs a major kick of caffeine, and it's full of vitamins and antioxidants. You can even eat your caffeine in bagel form (via New York Post). Of course, there are always cans of soda and energy drinks available at convenience stores that are usually fairly accessible. Mtn Dew's latest offering combines energy drinks and sodas into one sip.

According to Brand Eating, Mtn Dew is now selling Mtn Dew Energy Code Red in select retailers across the country, and this drink is a twist on the company's Code Red-flavored soda. PepsiCo also notes that this is a limited-time offering, but there isn't an exact end date listed for when this cherry-flavored energy drink will leave stores.

If this sounds like familiar news, you're not wrong. This Mtn Dew Energy Code Red was leaked on Reddit earlier in May 2022, according to Mountain Dew Wiki, with a predicted launch date in September 2022.