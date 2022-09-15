Don't Believe That Viral TikTok Theory About Monster Energy And 9/11

The September 11 attacks in 2001 were a monumental moment in American history, an event that shook Americans to their core and lead to a widespread response teetering on both compassion and panic. While American citizens generously raced to help their fellow countrymen in their time of need, a flurry of wild speculation, conspiracies, and baseless myths began to spread among the populace. One particularly outrageous rumor claims that Osama Bin Laden was spotted, in all places, at a McDonald's location in Utah (via The Guardian). While it's understandable why some would get caught up in a frenzy of gossip, much information turned out to be rumors and misconstrued statements.

Not even food was safe from speculation and panic. Some believed that Bin Laden owned the iced tea-brand Snapple (although this turned out to be partly be true, the Tampa Bay Times explains, as 12 members of the Saudi BinLaden family owned a company Snapple sold its products through at the time). In our nation's capital, the House of Representatives cafeteria no longer served French toast or French fries, but instead began serving "Freedom toast" and "Freedom fries" as part of a protest against France's relationship with Iraq (via CNN). In a time where the relative peace and tranquility of America had been shattered, nothing would be left unquestioned, no stone left unturned.

Monster Energy drinks even became the target of a strange and outlandish claim, connecting its invention to the national outcry of the 9/11 attacks.