The Odd Reason Hardee's Is Mocking MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Until this week, fast food chain Hardee's was known as the Carl's Jr sister company because it was acquired by Carl's Jr parent CKE Restaurants in 1997 (per Mental Floss). And while Hardee's and Carl's Jr operate in different parts of the country — the former operates in the Midwest and Southeast, while the latter is popular in the West Coast and Southwest — Mental Floss says Hardees has had something of an identity crisis, since both restaurant chains have the same logo and serve the same charbroiled Thickburgers and biscuits.

But something happened this week that might finally help Hardee's emerge as a smiley star in its own right — and that happened with the help of My Pillow CEO and public figure Mike Lindell.

Lindell was at Hardee's in Mankato, Minnesota to pick up a mushroom swiss cheeseburger and chocolate shake after a hunting trip, per Independent, when all of a sudden, he said, "Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the FBI. Well, it turns out they were the FBI" ... and they appeared to be after his cell phone.