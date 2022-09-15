How To Score Cheez-It's Limited-Edition Reality TV-Themed Boxes
The 30th anniversary of the world's first reality television programming is nigh, and Cheez-It is celebrating accordingly. Presumably, the anniversary that Cheez-It is referring to is for the very first season of MTV's "Real World," which debuted in 1992 to huge fan response, per USA Today. The show undoubtedly launched reality programming into a golden era of sorts. These days, reality television dominates the airwaves, in the form of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," "Big Brother," "Selling Sunset," and too many talent shows to count.
Reality television has made serious stars out of many people. For example, Forbes reports that Kim Kardashian is now worth a reported $1.8 billion. This is certainly some major coin, no doubt precipitated by her presence on reality TV. Kelly Clarkson, who was crowned the very first "American Idol," has a monthly take-home salary of about $1.9 million, says Parade, a far cry from her days as a broke teen from Texas.
Cheez-It, which prides itself on being "made with 100% real cheese," according to a press release, is likely the snack of choice for many reality TV watchers out there. So in recognition of the reality genre's anniversary, the company is putting out a couple of "Collector's Cheddition boxes."
These two reality stars are featured on the Cheez-It boxes
Billed as "Reality TV Collecter's Cheddition" boxes, Cheez-It is putting out a couple of limited-time-only boxes featuring two of the biggest reality stars of all time — RuPaul and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. "From dancing like no one is watching at the club to critiquing unfiltered lip-syncing battles, Snooki and RuPaul have paved the way for 100% realness on-screen," the Cheez-It press release says.
Snooki, of course, made her very first foray into the public consciousness by way of the messy-yet-beloved show, "Jersey Shore." RuPaul, possibly the world's most famous drag queen, burst on the scene in 1993 with the hit single "Supermodel (You Better Work)," which then parlayed into a variety show and then a hit reality series, "RuPaul's Drag Race," devoted to finding "America's next drag superstar," says Britannica.
Reality fans who want to score one or both of the limited edition boxes can reserve them via the pre-sale starting September 15 on CheezItHQ.com. Additional boxes will be released beginning Monday, Sept. 19 at 12 p.m., continuing through Friday, September 23. For fans of both reality TV and Cheez-It, that could be a tempting purchase.