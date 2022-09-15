How To Score Cheez-It's Limited-Edition Reality TV-Themed Boxes

The 30th anniversary of the world's first reality television programming is nigh, and Cheez-It is celebrating accordingly. Presumably, the anniversary that Cheez-It is referring to is for the very first season of MTV's "Real World," which debuted in 1992 to huge fan response, per USA Today. The show undoubtedly launched reality programming into a golden era of sorts. These days, reality television dominates the airwaves, in the form of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," "Big Brother," "Selling Sunset," and too many talent shows to count.

Reality television has made serious stars out of many people. For example, Forbes reports that Kim Kardashian is now worth a reported $1.8 billion. This is certainly some major coin, no doubt precipitated by her presence on reality TV. Kelly Clarkson, who was crowned the very first "American Idol," has a monthly take-home salary of about $1.9 million, says Parade, a far cry from her days as a broke teen from Texas.

Cheez-It, which prides itself on being "made with 100% real cheese," according to a press release, is likely the snack of choice for many reality TV watchers out there. So in recognition of the reality genre's anniversary, the company is putting out a couple of "Collector's Cheddition boxes."