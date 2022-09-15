Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Ina Garten's Romantic Dinner Date
When you're a celebrity, it's hard to stay married. At least that's what it seems like to those of us who read celebrity news. According to Family Law Brief, celebs actually do have a higher divorce rate than the rest of us, which makes the long marriages of those in the spotlight all the more impressive. Take Ina Garten and her husband, Jeffrey. The duo is a bit of an anomaly not just in the world of the rich and famous, but among the rest of us, too — they've been married since 1968, 53 years of partnership (via Insider).
That's impressive enough as is, considering that most marriages in the U.S. last an average of 8.2 years, according to Legal Jobs. But the Gartens have been particularly outspoken about how much they enjoy spending time together in their successful marriage, and Ina even wrote a book dedicated to her husband, "Cooking For Jeffrey." So when the "Barefoot Contessa" star recently took to Instagram to make a romantic post in honor of her husband, her followers seemed totally smitten.
Garten calls Jeffrey her 'favorite dinner date'
In a post on Instagram, Ina Garten shared a photo carousel of a night out on the town. The first picture was of her husband Jeffrey, lit by candelight, smiling, and resting his head on his hand. "My favorite dinner date," Garten said in her caption. As for their dinner? Garten shared a picture of the Saffron Seafood Rice the duo shared at Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's restaurant The Fulton (which, as the New York Times notes, is part of a larger group of eateries and retail outlets by the chef in The Tin Building), as well as the incredible views of the New York City seaport from their outdoor table.
Garten's sweet post garnered lots of positive feedback from her fans, including a few big names from the food world. Chef Mike Solomonov of Zahav in Philadelphia left a heart in the comments, and Maile Carpenter, the Editor-in-Chief of Food Network Magazine, said "Such a pretty night for dinner there!!" So far the post has more than 114,000 likes, a sign that even after 53 years, Garten's fans aren't tiring of her marriage with Jeffrey, either.