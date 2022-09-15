Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Ina Garten's Romantic Dinner Date

When you're a celebrity, it's hard to stay married. At least that's what it seems like to those of us who read celebrity news. According to Family Law Brief, celebs actually do have a higher divorce rate than the rest of us, which makes the long marriages of those in the spotlight all the more impressive. Take Ina Garten and her husband, Jeffrey. The duo is a bit of an anomaly not just in the world of the rich and famous, but among the rest of us, too — they've been married since 1968, 53 years of partnership (via Insider).

That's impressive enough as is, considering that most marriages in the U.S. last an average of 8.2 years, according to Legal Jobs. But the Gartens have been particularly outspoken about how much they enjoy spending time together in their successful marriage, and Ina even wrote a book dedicated to her husband, "Cooking For Jeffrey." So when the "Barefoot Contessa" star recently took to Instagram to make a romantic post in honor of her husband, her followers seemed totally smitten.