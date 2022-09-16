Why A Florida Chick-Fil-A Worker Is Being Called A Hero

When you consider your last meal from Chick-fil-A, there's a high probability you experienced more than one "please" and "thank you" from restaurant employees before driving away with that 8-count nugget meal. The real reason Chick-fil-A employees are so friendly goes beyond the company truly caring about their prospective workers' personal ethics — the company as a whole strives to treat its employees with the same level of respect that the company treats its customers.

Not only does the popular chain offer educational scholarships to its employees, but many entry-level workers make the decision to grow within the business and become franchise operators. Social media provides more clarity on why people like working for this company.

Three years ago a thread in the Chick-fil-A subreddit, one user asked what it was like to work for the fast food company. Many previous Chick-fil-A employees weighed in with most having only positive things to say. One stated their experience was great due to "super flexible scheduling, fantastic pay, and free meals." Another claimed, "I'm not sure there is a better job in food service."

Some say that happy employees equal happy customers and Chick-fil-A did just come out on top again with the highest rated customer satisfaction score against other fast food competitors (per ACSI). And just yesterday afternoon, one employee took customer service to a whole new level of greatness.