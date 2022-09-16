Why A Florida Chick-Fil-A Worker Is Being Called A Hero
When you consider your last meal from Chick-fil-A, there's a high probability you experienced more than one "please" and "thank you" from restaurant employees before driving away with that 8-count nugget meal. The real reason Chick-fil-A employees are so friendly goes beyond the company truly caring about their prospective workers' personal ethics — the company as a whole strives to treat its employees with the same level of respect that the company treats its customers.
Not only does the popular chain offer educational scholarships to its employees, but many entry-level workers make the decision to grow within the business and become franchise operators. Social media provides more clarity on why people like working for this company.
Three years ago a thread in the Chick-fil-A subreddit, one user asked what it was like to work for the fast food company. Many previous Chick-fil-A employees weighed in with most having only positive things to say. One stated their experience was great due to "super flexible scheduling, fantastic pay, and free meals." Another claimed, "I'm not sure there is a better job in food service."
Some say that happy employees equal happy customers and Chick-fil-A did just come out on top again with the highest rated customer satisfaction score against other fast food competitors (per ACSI). And just yesterday afternoon, one employee took customer service to a whole new level of greatness.
Slinging chicken and saving lives
Now that you know what it's like to work at Chick-fil-A, you're probably aware that accidents can happen, and sometimes, employees are called to action. According to Newsweek, yesterday afternoon in the parking lot of Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach Florida, a female customer was removing her baby from her vehicle when a man approached and tried stealing her car after grabbing the woman's keys. Clearly, this goes far beyond the typical mishaps of messing up a food order or spilling a drink.
Employee Mykel Gordon took action by wrestling the potential hijacker, William Branch of DeFuniak Springs, to the ground. Investigative reporter Olivia Iverson reposted the video of the potential hijacking on Twitter and later posted a picture of Gordon and a fellow employee with the caption "This is the HERO!"
One user replied to Gordon's photo with "Scholarship for Mykel Gordon!" Another stated it was "so refreshing to see someone rushing in to help others." While Gordon has yet to make a statement, you may be surprised to find this isn't the first time the young employee came to someone's rescue after clocking in at Chick-fil-A.
In 2018, Gordon was working at the same Fort Walton location when he helped free two teenage girls from their vehicle after a truck failed to turn, rolling onto the girls' car (via NWF Daily News). Gordon admitted he felt called to action by his strong religious convictions and with the aid of watching his stepfather, who was in the military, live a life of good service.