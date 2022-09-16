The Unexpected Fall Treat Hershey's Chocolate World Is Offering This Year
Hershey's chocolate bars and the iconic brand's other varieties like the classic Kit Kat and Reese's peanut butter cup have become intrinsically synonymous with holidays across America (via hersheyland). Hershey CEO Michele Buck told CNBC in 2017 that the day before Halloween is the busiest of the year for the long-time candy company. With so much promising business on the horizon, Hershey's knows how to maximize potential by offering intriguing deals and events in the chocolate sphere.
Hershey's Chocolate World of Hershey, PA was founded in 1978, but the brand has been offering factory tours since 1910 (per Hershey's Chocolate World). While you might assume tours are part and parcel of opening a confectionary mecca, Hershey's has gone beyond what any chocolate lover could expect from a visit to one of the country's most popular candy institutions. A standard day pass costing $44.95 gets you not only two different tours, but you also have the option to create your own candy bar and experience some of the brand's most-loved flavors in a taste-testing demo (via Hershey's Chocolate World).
All of the above is just your run-of-the-mill everyday fare. When seasons change, so do Hershey's events and offerings. Fall is upon us and this year Hershey does not only go the extra mile for kids and Halloween lovers: The company presents a glimmer of sophistication in their latest adults-only offering.
Autumn commences the cozy season, wine and chocolate in hand
As the leaves begin to turn and chilly mornings slowly transform into an everyday occurrence, Hershey is celebrating all things fall. Hershey's just responded to the Halloween candy shortage but it's also easing anxiety with tons of fun for kids and adults alike at Hershey's Chocolate World this season.
The company is offering more weekends than the company ever has before to celebrate Hersheypark Halloween. Hershey's Chocolate World is also offering an event titled Perfect Pairings for adults only entailing autumn-inspired chocolate and spirits to ring in the new season. For wine and snack pairings you can't live without, beyond gummy bears and Rosé, certain wines and ciders pair well with chocolate. According to information provided to Mashed, Hershey's has its own specialized lineup including pairings like Wyndridge cranberry cider with Hershey's milk chocolate bar and Spring Gate Vineyard pumpkin spice cider with Kit Kat pumpkin pie flavored candy bars.
The event will run on Saturdays and Sundays from September 10th to October 30th from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with tickets costing $29.99 per person. If you're looking beyond fall toward the winter celebrations, the theme park also has you covered with trolley rides through Hershey Sweet Lights and the presentation of Hershey's Holiday Chocolate House: a large house entirely made of chocolate for your viewing pleasure with proceeds donated to the Children's Miracle Network.