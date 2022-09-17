How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Taco Bell shared the details of a current promotion for Mexican pizza fans on Twitter on September 16. All fans need is a smartphone and one of two platforms that landed on Digital Trends' list of the best food delivery service apps for 2022.

The Twitter post states that through September 21, people who order from Taco Bell using either Postmates or Uber Eats can get at a free Mexican pizza added to their orders when they spend at least $20. Fees, taxes, or tips don't count toward the total. While the Taco Bell website mentions that DoorDash and Grubhub users can get delivery orders from Taco Bell as well, this promotion is only good for Postmates and Uber Eats deliveries at participating restaurants.

For those who take advantage of this offer, Taco Bell has numerous ways to customize the Mexican pizza by. For example, fans who don't like meat can remove the seasoned ground beef. Those who want to skip the dairy can remove the cheese. While fans could just order several different customized Mexican pizzas to get to that $20 minimum and score the free one, they can diversify their order, too. The Taco Bell menu includes foods that are actually pretty healthy.