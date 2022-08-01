Taco Bell Customers Just Received The Best News About The Mexican Pizza

Without a doubt, Taco Bell's Mexican pizza was the most beloved item on the menu. Two tostada shells, sandwiched together with refried beans and seasoned meat, topped with sauce, cheese, and tomato chunks...yum (per Taco Bell).

Unfortunately, Taco Bell decided back in 2020 to drop the Mexican pizza from the menu amid the pandemic panic (via CNN). Although this move was supposed to streamline the menu, many Taco Bell fans never got over their heartbreak.

In fact, one fan loved the Mexican pizza so much that he created a Change petition to bring it back to the menu. The petition ended up getting more than 171,000 signatures. Fortunately for the fans, the Mexican pizza returned earlier this year, except by the time most people got to the drive-thru, Taco Bell's long-awaited Mexican pizza was already out of stock. Talk about an emotional rollercoaster.

Despite all the highs and lows since the Mexican pizza left the Taco Bell menu, our happily ever after is in sight. Yes, that's right, Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican pizza permanently (via Taco Bell).