The Hilarious Way Colin Jost Got Roasted By Bobby Flay

Being a comedian, Colin Jost deals in the art of sharp jibes and roasts, so when Bobby Flay fed him some of his own medicine, it was probably like another day at the office for the "Saturday Night Live" anchor.

"Beat Bobby Flay," the Flay-centric cooking show, has turned illustrious associates into victims. He invites these contestants – supposedly his friends – onto his show, and then demonstrates to them their inferiority in the culinary sphere. Not to worry, the man gets his comeuppance, too. Flay has been beaten by the likes of Alex Guarnaschelli, among others.

We do not know how Flay lures his prey, but we do suspect that the ability to crow about having beaten one of TV's best chefs has something to do with it. And in the case of competitors on "Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay," that crowing would come with a $40,000 prize, per Food Network. Like so many others, Jost was trying to collect this bounty. The prudence of that is questionable, considering that one publicly discussed example of his cooking involved Jost's wife, Scarlet Johansson, describing a Thanksgiving apple pie he made as "zesty" (via YouTube). That sounds like a bit of a roast, too.