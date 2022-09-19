Gordon Ramsay's Touching Farewell Message For The Queen's Funeral

If there is one thing Gordon Ramsay has — besides an array of successful restaurants, a handful of hit TV shows, and some serious skills in the kitchen — it's a way with words. The silver-tongued chef offers prolific feedback to anyone hardy enough to rise through the ranks of his kitchens (televised or otherwise) and always has a word to throw to his many fans, followers, and food-forward friends. As he said to Thrillist earlier this year, "I'm fit as a fiddle ... Do not underestimate the power of an old man." And of "Hell's Kitchen," one of Ramsay's more popular shows, which is now entering Season 21, he said, "I can go for another 30 seasons. Trust me." Strong words from a strong character.

So what is it, exactly, that makes a man with that kind of stamina, determination, and good old-fashioned grit feel weepy? His family – chef Christina Wilson told Mashed what Ramsay is really like and that he turns into a "puddle" around his kids. And the chef was moved to tears by a slaughterhouse, though that side of Ramsay is not as widely broadcast. But if there's one thing this true-blue, dyed-in-the-wool Brit is going to get publicly and eloquently emotional about, it's the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British sovereign and monarch over not one, but two of Ramsay's beloved homes: Scotland and England (via Britannica). For the queen's funeral, Ramsay wasn't at a loss for words to mark the occasion.