How You Can Become The NFL's Next 'Cocktail Coordinator'

The NFL football season is now in full swing and if there is anything better than watching or attending a game, it's experiencing a tailgate with friends and family. Whether it's a party at home or under pop-up tents in a stadium parking lot, tailgating brings together a smorgasbord of the most delectable food and beverages.

From grilled burgers and brats to barbecue chicken and pork, a tailgating menu can be whatever you curate to satisfy your target audience, with plenty of dips, sides, and finger foods to accompany the main courses. In an interview with Mashed, tailgating expert Eddie Jackson suggests cooking up a variety of options and sticking to easy portable items, like sliders.

When it comes to dispensing the drinks, sodas and juices can satisfy the kiddos, but some adults will want a beer or cocktail to pair with their game-day fare. And if you're an amateur mixologist dreaming up the next great tailgate tipple, you might want to check out a new contest from Smirnoff vodka that offers the chance to become the NFL's next "Cocktail Coordinator."