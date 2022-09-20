The Absurd Reason A TikToker's Chick-Fil-A Order Was Left In A Tree

Of all the luxuries Americans get to experience, having your next meal delivered directly to your door is definitely one of them. If you're a Chick-fil-A regular and can afford to sit in the comfort of your own home while a delivery driver picks up and drops off your next spicy chicken sandwich, more power to you.

Whether or not you consider yourself a Chick-fil-A aficionado, it's common knowledge that the restaurants' drive-thru lines are always busy. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Chick-fil-A just ranked first place (for the eighth consecutive year) for overall customer satisfaction above competitors like McDonald's and Taco Bell. Maybe people keep returning for the famous Chick-fil-A sauce, or perhaps they want more friendly interactions with employees. After all, people who work at Chick-fil-A typically enjoy their jobs (via Reddit).

Yet, if time is of the essence, you can always bask in the luxury of your worn-in couch and call in that order. If you ask many customers, though, you should be sure to be generously tip the delivery worker who braved a crowded Chick-fil-A parking lot so you could enjoy your lunch with or without pants. Otherwise, your meal could end up in a tree — as did one recent TikToker's.