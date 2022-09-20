King Charles' Coronation May Involve History's Most Terrifying Pie

Given that America runs on democracy — in fact, it prides itself on escaping from the monarchy — people's knowledge of coronation ceremonies might be a little rusty. Allow the BBC to remind you that the formal crowning ceremony of King Charles III will be quite an affair. As the 40th monarch to be crowned in Westminster Abbey (William the Conqueror being the first), Charles will be participating in what might seem like a ceremony from a children's fairy tale, with orbs, scepters, a solid gold crown, and even a traditional royal pie. But we'll get to that in a minute.

A coronation, as defined by Britannica, is a ceremony in which regal authority is bestowed upon a sovereign by way of a crown and often other symbols. European coronations take some of their cues from the Old Testament. Charles' coronation is a religious one, which means that the Archbishop of Canterbury will be running the show and, the guest of honor will be anointed with holy oils. He will also receive an extra special bit of bling. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, or so the saying goes, and King Charles' head will be loaded with 5 pounds of solid gold – no wonder that crown is only rolled out for coronations, and normally kept in the Tower of London with the rest of the Crown Jewels.

But what, pray tell, is on the menu for such an important ceremony? The answer will surprise (and possibly scare) you.