An Alleged Five Guys Mass Email Called Customers Racial Slurs

A mass email appearing to come from burger giant Five Guys hit inboxes last week, and it certainly addressed recipients in an unexpected way. Twitter user Rita Moyer Parker posted a screenshot of the email she received, which starts off "Hi [n-word], Welcome to Five Guys online ordering!" The message goes on to tell the recipient that their online account has been created and that the chain "look[s] forward to serving you a great burger and fries very soon!" In her tweet, Parker tagged the official Five Guys Twitter account as well as @FOX5Atlanta and @CNN, writing "I am sure you are not responsible but I received an email with your company information that is disturbing."

Twitter user and Congressional candidate Michael Cogbill also received the email, which PopSugar reports was potentially sent on September 11. "@FiveGuys sending this on patriot day?? How many other black people received this message? I never signed up for email!!!" Cogbill tweeted.

Five Guys sent out a reply via its official Twitter account, but for some, the company's words weren't enough.