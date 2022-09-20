An Alleged Five Guys Mass Email Called Customers Racial Slurs

five guys storefront Facebook
By Molly Clark/Sept. 20, 2022 3:56 pm EDT

A mass email appearing to come from burger giant Five Guys hit inboxes last week, and it certainly addressed recipients in an unexpected way. Twitter user Rita Moyer Parker posted a screenshot of the email she received, which starts off "Hi [n-word], Welcome to Five Guys online ordering!" The message goes on to tell the recipient that their online account has been created and that the chain "look[s] forward to serving you a great burger and fries very soon!" In her tweet, Parker tagged the official Five Guys Twitter account as well as @FOX5Atlanta and @CNN, writing "I am sure you are not responsible but I received an email with your company information that is disturbing."

Twitter user and Congressional candidate Michael Cogbill also received the email, which PopSugar reports was potentially sent on September 11. "@FiveGuys sending this on patriot day?? How many other black people received this message? I never signed up for email!!!" Cogbill tweeted.

Five Guys sent out a reply via its official Twitter account, but for some, the company's words weren't enough.

Five Guys says it didn't send the email

five guys burger and french fries Deutschlandreform/Shutterstock

Five Guys tweeted identical replies to both Rita Moyer Parker and Michael Cogbill denying responsibility for the offensive emails. The tweets read as follows: "Unfortunately accounts are being created using emails like yours w/ profane language substituted for the customer name. Our IT team is tracing the source of this malicious activity. Five Guys strives to be an inclusive place & we in no way condone the use of language like this."

Both Parker and Cogbill had thoughts on the burger chain's response. "I think I deserve a free meal after being called the N Word 'by mistake'" Cogbill replied, while Parker chimed in with "Thank you for responding. I was hoping you were on top of this!" She followed this up with a subsequent reply that raised larger questions about cybersecurity: "I hope the source is found and punished. I feel insulted. Should I be concerned about a larger issue like, how would the hacker know race?"

