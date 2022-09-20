Everything We Know About The Healthy Choice Recall

"Food recall" may be among the most terrifying words in the English language. It immediately prompts a laundry list of past horror stories, such as the E. coli spinach outbreak that sickened 10 people across seven states in November of 2021 (via Forbes). However, bacterial contamination isn't the only reason foods can be recalled. The blueberries tainted with lead that NBC News reported on this summer have definitely earned a spot on the list of foods that were recalled for the scariest reasons (though a salad with dead bat parts might still take the top spot, just saying).

So while we're relieved to not be finding pieces of unwanted animal in our food, there are still plenty of food recalls happening and many other possible causes for them. According to the FDA, a 2017 case saw various types of frozen hash browns recalled for a truly bizarre reason: contamination by golf ball. Indeed, "extraneous golf ball materials" had somehow found their way into products by McCain Foods USA, Inc. While this is more a niche example, a far more common reason for recalling food items is unintended or undeclared food allergens, either those that find their way into the food as contaminants (like that pesky golf ball), or those that are intended to be part of the recipe but are mislabeled. One frozen food brand has found itself in the latter situation, and it's led to quite the hefty recall.