The Shocking Amount Of Cash One Woman Found In Her KFC Order

Over the years, people have reportedly found some of the grossest things in their fast food orders. Diners have claimed to have encountered a chicken head in their McDonald's Happy Meal, a Cracker Barrel BLT covered in blood, a Subway sandwich containing a serrated knife, and a needle embedded in a Triple Stacker at Burger King (via Eat This, Not That). Frighteningly, it seems that human flesh, errant rodents, skin-piercing objects, and the occasional prophylactic have been known to make their way into the odd restaurant meal. But what if you found something much more appealing in your order like a sizeable helping of cash?

It really does happen. In 2016, a Virginia man found a $20 bill folded between the patties of his McDonald's burger. Complex reports that customers at the adjacent table quickly checked their meals for stray money, but found none. A Tennessee couple was given a bag containing thousands of dollars instead of their McDonald's breakfast order in 2014. Huff Post explains that they accidentally received the eatery's bank deposit and returned the cash upon this discovery. When a group of Taco Bell customers was erroneously given $3600 in place of tacos, the group returned the money. MLive reports that "the store manager literally just burst into tears," when they gave it back as it was the day's takings.

Well, it turns out that it's happened again. Someone has come away from KFC with more than just a chicken sandwich.