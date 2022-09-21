The Hot-Chip Challenge Schools Are Banning Left And Right

Earlier this year in late January, Newsweek reported that three California high schoolers were hospitalized after attempting Paqui's One Chip Challenge. "Each student who has taken part has had a similar reaction, struggling to breathe and catch their breath," the school's principal told the publication, who added that other students were sent home or to the ER after "vomiting on themselves."

That was eight months ago, which is evidently enough time for many TikTok-active students to forget about the effects of Carolina Reaper on their fragile teen digestive systems. According to Today, several school districts (including one in Tyler, Texas) are banning students from participating in the 2022 challenge in the wake of further hospitalizations. Pediatrician Brett Christiansen told Today that one of the ingredients in the 2022 One Chip Challenge can also be found in pepper spray. (Per Medical News Today, pepper spray's main ingredient is capsaicin, a compound that gives chili peppers their spice.) "If it was to get into the eyes or nose, it could result in a serious burning sensation," he said, adding that accidental inhalation of the spice could lead to bronchospasm or trigger asthma attacks.

To its credit, the disclaimer on Paqui's One Chip Challenge boxes (which are appropriately shaped like coffins) notes that the product should not be consumed by "minors" or "individuals who are sensitive to spicy foods."