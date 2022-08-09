The Paqui One Chip Challenge Is Back And More Taxing Than Ever

Late last year, a man from San Diego earned the respect — and likely the envy — of spicy food connoisseurs everywhere by beating the Guinness World Record for "fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies" (via Guinness). The blistered fruit has been deemed the hottest chile pepper in the world by the reference guide, drawing in daring souls like moths to a blazing-hot flame. Many of those moths are fans of Paqui Tortilla Chips, a Texas-based brand that makes the spiciest chips in America and caters to those who might look at a bag of Takis Fuego and think: "Mmm, breakfast."

Since 2016, Paqui has been challenging snackers to the One Chip Challenge, also known as the Hottest Chip Challenge: a daring conquest that has seen TikTokers, YouTubers, and folks at home sweating bullets before surrendering to the sweet relief of cold milk. Each year, the brand releases a special chip of doom that often packs the heat of several different kinds of volcanically hot peppers.

Hear ye: The One Chip Challenge is not for the faint of heart. Earlier this year, a challenge that Paqui warned was "eye-watering" and "curse-inducing" resulted in the hospitalization of three high schoolers (via Newsweek). We're guessing those kids are gonna sit this one out, but for those who know they can stomach it, Paqui's latest One Chip Challenge makes use of the aforementioned Carolina Reaper and its fiery kin, the Scorpion Pepper.