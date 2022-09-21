Chuck E. Cheese Is Bringing Back Monsters For Halloween

After the holiday season, Halloween may be considered the best time of year for a kid. Dressing up in fun costumes, staying up past your bed time, and gorging yourself on free candy; It doesn't get much better than that. And the Halloween fun tends to start way before October 31, with microdoses in school and other local events. This year, Chuck E. Cheese will be a place "where a kid can be a kid," as their slogan goes, all month long for Halloween!

The fun-loving family entertainment center and restaurant is bringing back its popular Boo-tacular celebration for kids and parents alike. The event, part of Chuck E. Cheese's Four Seasons of Fun, started September 19 and will continue through Halloween. With more than 460 locations participating, Chuck E. Cheese claims, "it's the largest family friendly Halloween event." Here's what you can expect, including their seasonal menu that features several of our best ranked foods at Chuck E. Cheese.