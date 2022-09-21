How Planters Just Made Its Packaging Way More Sustainable

Unless you live in a warm climate where peanuts grow in your backyard, you might say Planters is to peanuts what Chapstick is to lip balm, or what Kleenex is to tissues. The brand has gone through many transformations since its founding in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania in 1906 (per Planters). Many of those changes have to do with variations of the product inside (like the dry-roasted sweet and spicy peanuts introduced this summer), but its packaging has evolved over time, too.

For starters, the brand's iconic Mr. Peanut mascot didn't exist until grade schooler Antonio Gentile submitted a winning sketch for the company's 1916 branding contest, according to the company. Since then, not only has Mr. Peanut become one of the most iconic food mascots of all time, but Planters has sold its peanuts in heavy-duty tin cans, glass jars, foil-lined bags, and, most commonly, plastic containers.

Now, the company is preparing for the next step in its packaging evolution. As part of its sustainability initiative, Planters' parent company, Hormel Foods, is reducing the amount of plastic in the nut brand's packaging.