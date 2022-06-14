Planters' New Offering Is Both Spicy And Sweet

You don't have to subscribe to the Biblical teachings of Ecclesiastes to recognize that there is, indeed, nothing new under the sun. This is true especially if you happen to pay attention to food flavor trends. Umami, for example, has never not been a fundamental taste sought out by humans, according to a 2015 paper published in the academic journal "Flavour." Yet umami was not identified as an individual taste until the early 20th century, and it wasn't classified as "an inherent taste universally enjoyed" until 2002, per Ajinomoto Group. Nowadays, the term "umami" is well-known, with fermented foods and hot and spicy sauces that marry umami with hints of sweet and tangy rising in popularity in recent years.

Unfortunately, the makers of sweet and spicy sauces are not immune from current supply chain snafus, with the upshot being that Sriracha, among other sweet and spicy sauces, may be in limited supply for now. However, in what appears to be a well-timed effort to meet a growing hunger for all that is both sweet and spicy — i.e., "swicy" — Planters Peanuts appears to be addressing that potential breach with a new sweet and spicy dry roasted peanuts flavor, per a press release.