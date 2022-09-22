The Real Reason Schlotzsky's Just Paired Up With OnlyFans

Schlotzsky's has recently taken to advertising on OnlyFans. At first glance, the idea may seem daring and unconventional, but considering the company's lighthearted approach to its identity (as expressed in one of its slogans, "Funny name. Serious sandwich"), it's pretty normal behavior for the brand.

Schlotzsky's has always had a slightly eccentric edge. According to the chain's blog, its memorable name has no particular significance. It bears no link to the founding owners (the Dissmans), nor "a Polish plumbing supply business," as suggested by an anonymous Nevadan (via Reference for Business). Another quirk was when the now 343-strong franchise started in Austin in 1971 and offered just one product: a single sandwich. Yes, a triple-meat, cheese, lettuce, olive, and tomato sandwich, but a sole sandwich nonetheless, per The Austin Chronicle. Why? We'll have to settle for the explanation, "Just one sandwich, it's that good," which was the chain's slogan back then. As for why Schlotzsky's has decided to advertise on OnlyFans, the chain has some cheeky reasoning for that as well.