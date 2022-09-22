The Italian Wendy's Meals Reddit Just Spotted

If asked to name what an average Wendy's serves, you'd probably rattle off a Baconator, Frosty, or maybe something about those supposedly "hot and crispy" fries you've seen commercials for. Whatever your answer, it probably isn't going to be about getting Italian food from a place that serves square hamburgers and chicken nuggets.

While it's true that Wendy's doesn't dish out chicken Parmesan or lasagna, instead allowing places like Olive Garden to satisfy the public's cravings for Italian American foods, that doesn't mean the chain hasn't explored its own takes on "Italian cuisine" in the past. In 2014, Restaurant News reported that Wendy's released a "Mediterranean-inspired" cheeseburger topped with bacon, Asiago cheese, roasted tomatoes, and rosemary garlic aioli on a ciabatta bun. In 2019, the chain came under fire when advertising its Parmesan Caesar salad, as some found the commercial, portraying a mobster meeting, to perpetuate negative stereotypes of Italians.

Although Caesar salads and burgers topped with Asiago cheese may not exactly be one's definition of "Italian," Wendy's is still an American hamburger company. Its latest menu items, however, may be the chain's closest thing yet to classic dishes you'd find at Italian spots on the East Coast.