Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Snack Is So Relatable

Cheese and crackers is a popular snack — but Chrissy Teigen isn't chowing down on the trendy gourmet charcuterie boards you see all over social media these days. Instead, she's a fan of Easy Cheese and Ritz crackers, according to her Instagram post. "Comical at this point," she captioned the photo of her pregnant belly with a can of the spray cheese and a sleeve of crackers.

Many fans rushed to the comments section to let Teigen know that she isn't alone in her offbeat pregnancy cravings. "I'm 32 weeks, I feel this," one person wrote, while another said, "I used to crave that exact snack when I was pregnant too!" Even tennis star Serena Williams (who's mom to daughter Olympia) chimed in, saying, "This is hilarious!"

While there's nothing wrong with indulging a craving for processed cheese and buttery Ritz à la Chrissy, if you want something a little more nutritious, there are some more filling ways to enjoy cheese and crackers. Try fresh cheese and whole-grain crackers, for example. Eat This, Not That recommends looking for cracker varieties with at least 3 grams of fiber per serving and little to no added sugars.