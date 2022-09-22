Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Snack Is So Relatable
It's no secret that pregnancy cravings are a real thing. Whether it's a salty pickle slice, a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, or a midnight peanut butter and jelly sandwich, the desire for a super specific snack hits a lot of pregnant women over the course of those nine months. What causes such intense cravings? According to Northwestern Medicine, there may be some real science behind the snacking. Some experts believe the cravings are caused by an increased surge of hormones during pregnancy, while others think they may be linked to nutrient deficiencies.
Regardless of their cause, pregnancy cravings very common. Even celebrity mamas-to-be deal with their fair share of hankerings. Take Chrissy Teigen, for instance, founder (coincidentally) of the Cravings brand and beloved cookbook author. The 36-year-old mom of two is currently pregnant again, and she has the quirky snack combo to prove it. She recently posted a photo of one such pregnancy craving on Instagram — and followers are finding it oh-so relatable.
Teigen loves spray cheese and crackers while pregnant
Cheese and crackers is a popular snack — but Chrissy Teigen isn't chowing down on the trendy gourmet charcuterie boards you see all over social media these days. Instead, she's a fan of Easy Cheese and Ritz crackers, according to her Instagram post. "Comical at this point," she captioned the photo of her pregnant belly with a can of the spray cheese and a sleeve of crackers.
Many fans rushed to the comments section to let Teigen know that she isn't alone in her offbeat pregnancy cravings. "I'm 32 weeks, I feel this," one person wrote, while another said, "I used to crave that exact snack when I was pregnant too!" Even tennis star Serena Williams (who's mom to daughter Olympia) chimed in, saying, "This is hilarious!"
While there's nothing wrong with indulging a craving for processed cheese and buttery Ritz à la Chrissy, if you want something a little more nutritious, there are some more filling ways to enjoy cheese and crackers. Try fresh cheese and whole-grain crackers, for example. Eat This, Not That recommends looking for cracker varieties with at least 3 grams of fiber per serving and little to no added sugars.