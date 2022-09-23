Why Michelle Williams Just Came Out As A Candy Corn Stan

Whether or not candy corn's ingredients are healthy is null and void to Michelle Williams since she reinstated her excitement over "candy corn season" last fall with a few high notes via TikTok. Williams may have made her love for candy corn clear in 2019, but she didn't stop there.

This year, Williams went full throttle and declared her dedication to the candy in a song on Instagram thanks to her partnership with Brach's Confections, Inc. promoting their current candy corn sweepstakes. Williams hopes her song "Candy Corn Love" emboldens "everyone who can't get enough of the delicious candy to make it known that they are too on #teamcandycorn," which is the hashtag used to participate in the sweepstakes along with the hashtag #brachssweepstakes (per PRN Newswire).

Full details of the giveaway are available on Brach's website, but the sweepstakes are open until October 6. In order to win candy corn, additional merchandise, and $2,000, all you need to do is comment on William's or another influencer's post with both hashtags and express your undying love for candy corn. In an interview with People, Williams admitted "Candy Corn Love" is the first song she's written alone since 2014. When People asked Williams why she wrote a candy corn jingle her answer was simple: "It's easy to write for something you love."