Why The World Needs Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen

The pandemic has changed many habits, and one of the more popular skills people have started to pick up is learning how to cook and bake from scratch. Remember the sourdough craze of 2020? According to a survey from HUNTER, in 2021, roughly seven out of 10 said they would keep cooking after the pandemic was over and they were no longer stuck at home.

But, inflation is real and it is coming for all of our wallets. With grocery store food prices soaring due to inflation, it is harder and harder to feel motivated to shop and cook yourself when the much cheaper fast food option is so tempting. When it comes to food in grocery stores, prices have gone up about 6.7% from May last year to May this year which, is already about double what it was between 2010-2020, according to UN News. But, Andrew Zimmern's new show wants to make inflation seem a little less daunting, so he's teaching folks how to farm and cultivate food themselves.