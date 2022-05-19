Why The Food Inflation Crisis Is So Concerning

Inflation has been steadily rising around the world in recent months. The ongoing crisis in Ukraine has played a significant role in increasing inflation rates, which are set to hit 6.7% in 2022, double the average global inflation rate of the past ten years. "The war in Ukraine — in all its dimensions — is setting in motion a crisis that is also devastating global energy markets, disrupting financial systems and exacerbating extreme vulnerabilities for the developing world," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres explained (via UN News). This affects everything, including inflation hurting already-strained food banks.

The steady rise in inflation has had a significant impact on the cost of living around the world, with the inflation rate in the United Kingdom reaching its highest point since 1982, according to Fortune. As a result, prices of groceries, gas, energy, and other important commodities have skyrocketed. For example, grocery prices broke a 13-year record this year.

While the crisis has had a global impact, its effects have been felt particularly hard in the United Kingdom, where prices have increased 9% over the past year, outpacing the United States and many of its European neighbors (via Statista). Authorities in the U.K. now fear that the ongoing inflation crisis may leave some of their vulnerable citizens unable to afford essentials like food, hot water, and fuel.