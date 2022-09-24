Ryan Reynolds' Gin Distillery Tour Will Trap You In The Actor's Office

As a likable Hollywood A-lister, Ryan Reynolds has had a soaring career. With films like "Red Notice," "The Hitman's Bodyguard," and the enviable role of Marvel's Deadpool, you'd think this star would have enough to do. Apparently not. He has now ventured into the realm of spirit-making with his Aviation Gin Distillery. And, judging by the number of celebrities that have entered the world of liquor production, it seems to be the thing to do. Clearly, if you haven't conquered the "spirit world," you haven't truly made it in Tinseltown.

Seriously. Look at this list. The Spirits Business revealed that Mark Wahlberg is a co-owner of Flecha Azul Tequila, a line that is made using "100% estate-grown Blue Weber Agave." Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has also waded into the world of tequila with his Teremana Tequila, which a press release claimed had "the most successful launch of a spirits brand in U.S. history." And, one thing you might not have known about Sammy Hagar is that the rocker teamed up with Guy Fieri to create their own brand of tequila, Santo.

Besides not focusing on tequila, it seems that Reynolds will try to make his alcohol stand out by offering something unique — a distillery tour that is anything but serious.