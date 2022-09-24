Sonic's Broccoli Cheddar Tots Are Back — But Only For A Limited Time

Sonic Drive-In has quite a varied menu and aims to give customers even more reason to drive in, or through, by offering some items on a seasonally rotating basis. Sonic's broccoli cheddar tots are just one example of those limited-time options.

In the fast food chain's history of seasonal items, the Dayton Daily News highlighted a minty take on the Sonic Master Blasts and Master Shakes that appeared on Sonic menus for the winter holidays, in 2017. And, Fox4 reported that for summer 2022, Sonic added some more limited-time delectables like a grilled cheese double burger and pickle fries. These limited-time dishes are in addition to the over 1.3 million drink combinations (via GS&P) and some other offers on regular menu items as well.

And so, Sonic has good news for fans of its cheesy broccoli tots as the menu item is returning at participating locations, beginning in September 2022.